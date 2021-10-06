Log in
Elliott pushes for sale of Healthcare Trust of America - Bloomberg News

10/06/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is pushing to launch a strategic review of Healthcare Trust of America that could involve a sale of the real estate investment trust, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-06/elliott-is-said-to-push-for-sale-of-healthcare-trust-of-america?sref=I5jUJbND, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund, run by billionaire Paul Singer, is a top stakeholder in Healthcare Trust, the report said on Wednesday, adding the investor has met with the REIT's board.

Elliott and HTA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Based on Wednesday's closing price, the REIT was valued at about $6.7 billion. Its shares were up nearly 11% this year.

Healthcare Trust of America, founded in 2006, invests in real estate primarily consisting of medical office buildings. Its portfolio consists of 25.4 million square feet in gross leasable area across the United States, according to data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
