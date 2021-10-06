Elliott pushes for sale of Healthcare Trust of America - Bloomberg News

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment
Management is pushing to launch a strategic review of Healthcare
Trust of America that could involve a sale of the real
estate investment trust, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-06/elliott-is-said-to-push-for-sale-of-healthcare-trust-of-america?sref=I5jUJbND,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The hedge fund, run by billionaire Paul Singer, is a top
stakeholder in Healthcare Trust, the report said on Wednesday,
adding the investor has met with the REIT's board.
Elliott and HTA did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
Based on Wednesday's closing price, the REIT was valued at
about $6.7 billion. Its shares were up nearly 11% this year.
Healthcare Trust of America, founded in 2006, invests in
real estate primarily consisting of medical office buildings.
Its portfolio consists of 25.4 million square feet in gross
leasable area across the United States, according to data from
Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)