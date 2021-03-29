Log in
Elliptic Labs : AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY® Shipping On Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G Smartphones

03/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing another design launch with Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK), the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer. As a follow up to Xiaomi’s critically and commercially successful flagship Mi 11, both Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite 5G (Snapdragon 780G) and Mi 11 Lite (Snapdragon 732G) smartphones are powered with the software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY. The AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY has enabled elegant bezel-less designs for many Xiaomi phones, starting with the groundbreaking Mi Mix in 2016. Elliptic Labs has previously announced the contract win related to this launch.

“Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has been beneficial to help drive innovation for world leading OEMs like Xiaomi,” shared Elliptic Labs’ CEO Laila Danielsen. “Offering proximity detection with our software-only solution AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY has changed smartphone design for the better. By eliminating the need for additional hardware sensors, we not only enable beautiful bezel-less screens but are doing our part to make these devices greener and more ecologically responsible.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.


© Business Wire 2021
