Elliptic Launches Market Intelligence Unit and Announces New Proposition for Crypto Traders

01/17/2022 | 06:11am EST
Solution will use Elliptic’s unique data set to help institutional crypto traders gain competitive advantage

Elliptic, the leading provider of on-chain blockchain analytics, today announces the launch of its market intelligence unit; a second line of business for the organization that is focused on leveraging Elliptic’s best-in-class identity graph to build new propositions and use cases for businesses trading crypto.

The new unit, led by Elliptic co-founder James Smith and Laura Coffey, will harness Elliptic’s dataset as an intrinsically valuable data layer for the burgeoning institutional crypto trading market. The data will provide access to the broadest asset coverage of on-chain identity metrics in the industry, allowing traders to:

  • Forecast: Utilize real insights behind the movements of money to access fundamental activity metrics for a wide range of cryptoassets
  • React: Profile the different types of actors behind deposits, withdrawals and other transactions in real-time to assess the motivations behind market-moving activity
  • Analyze: Explore flows between businesses and other types of wallets to identify which sectors are growing and at what pace, with the identity graph cutting through the noise

Elliptic’s dataset has been developed over the past eight years and includes 20bn+ data points and covers 148 assets, representing 98% of global trading volume. Two-thirds of global crypto volumes are transacted on exchanges that use Elliiptic’s products.

Commenting on the new proposition, James Smith, co-founder of Elliptic, said: “Elliptic was built with a clear vision in mind: to help businesses capitalize on the opportunities presented by the growth of the crypto market. We pioneered the use of blockchain analytics, and the unique dataset we have developed provides a rich source of intelligence to fuel winning crypto trading strategies, for both crypto-native businesses and traditional players who are moving into crypto trading.”

Elliptic is currently working with several undisclosed leading research and trading desks to develop the product. For further information, to apply to be a POC partner and secure an early stage preview of the data, please contact: laura.coffey@elliptic.co

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, SoftBank, Evolution Equity Partners and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


