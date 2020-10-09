Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellis Martin Report: Emgold Mining Corp's (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) David Watkinson - Strong Gold Assets in Nevada and Quebec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:35pm EDT
Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) David Watkinson - Strong Gold Assets in Nevada and Quebec

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Watkinson, the President and CEO of Emgold Mining Corporation (CVE:EMR) (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM).

Emgold is a gold, silver, and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for asset acquisitions in a buyer's market, add value to the acquisitions through computerization and remodelling of historic exploration data, new exploration, and application of modern geophysics, and seek asset divestitures through sale, joint venture, option, royalty, and other business transactions to advance their projects and create value for their shareholders. In this segment we review the company's properties, including Golden Arrow, Mindora and New York Canyon in Nevada as well East West etc in Quebec, Canada.

Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Emgold Mining Corp.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102814/emr



About Emgold Mining Corporation:

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders.

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and therefore represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (TSE:WDO) Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (TSE:OIII) Marban Property. Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSE:TLG). Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Emgold Mining Corporation The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng. 
Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101 
Email: info@emgold.com

Corporate: 1-866-497-0284
Investor Relations: 1-866-978-3835
https://www.emgold.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aAMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER : Fact Sheet 10-Oct-2020
PU
12:16aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-
DJ
12:16aToo Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to Fail'
DJ
10/09Soft Drinks Market| Product Innovations to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10/09South Sudan to change currency to improve economy - government spokesman
RE
10/09Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market to Reach USD 17.49 Billion by 2024, Meubles Demeyere SA and Dorel Industries Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
10/09U.S. Treasury to push COVID stimulus, China debt participation at IMF meeting - official
RE
10/09Health Canada to start real-time review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10/09Frozen Food Market | Demand of Vegan Frozen Food to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10/09ASTRAZENECA : U.S., AstraZeneca strike deal for COVID-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
3Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
4Contract Cleaning Services Market| Rising Awareness About Workplace Wellness to Boost the Market Growth | T..
5AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Awards Grants to Fire Depa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group