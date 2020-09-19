Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellis Martin Report: OriginClear's (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry on Investment Potential in Water Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 02:15am EDT
Riggs Eckelberry on Investment Potential in Water Systems

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN), a publicly traded company specializing in water treatment systems with commercial applications. Where are the potential investment opportunities? What are the job opportunities in an ever changing and challenging economy?

OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102506/ocln



About OriginClear:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
OriginClear The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

OriginClear, Inc.
OriginClear Corporate HQ
13575 58th Street North
Suite 200
Clearwater, FL 33760-3739
ken@originclear.com
Main: (727) 440-4603
Toll free: (877) 440-4603

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:00aAxion Receives Petition to the Court and Notice of Civil Claim
NE
02:53aTESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
RE
02:48aU.S. approves Anheuser-Busch deal to buy Craft Brew Alliance
RE
02:48aKEYWORDS : Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAMAZON COM : Six Charged With Bribing Amazon Workers
DJ
02:48aExchange Eyes Sale Of Italian Operation -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aThe Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:35aChina's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list
RE
02:15aELLIS MARTIN REPORT : OriginClear's (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry on Investment Potential in Water Systems
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Correction to Six Charged With Bribing Amazon Employees Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group