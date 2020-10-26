Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) Signs LOA with Pitchblend Energy to Option 80% of North Falcon Uranium Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:40am EDT
Signs LOA with Pitchblend Energy

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) Signs Letter of Intent with Pitchblende Energy to Option 80% of the North Falcon Point Uranium Property. In this segment of the Ellis Martin Report we speak with SkyHarbour's CEO Jordan Trimble about this example of the company's project generator JV model. We also review the flagship Moore Uranium Project with a macro look at the sector.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/103036/syh



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

For investor questions please call: Simon Dyakowski or Jordan Trimble
Telephone: 604-639-3855 or 604-639-3856
Toll Free: 1-800-567-8181
Fax: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com
http://www.skyharbourltd.com
© ABN Newswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aCONOIL : Shareholders Approve N1.4 Billion Dividend Payment
AQ
07:06aDNB MARKETS - EPISURF MEDICAL :  Clinical data strengthens the case
AQ
07:06aHBT FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
07:06aCUBIC : Appoints David A. Whelan as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist
BU
07:06aAXOS BANK : 's Essential Checking Named “Best Checking Account for College Students”
BU
07:06aFORMA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Top-line Olutasidenib Data From a Planned Interim Analysis of a Registrational Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
BU
07:06aBURGER KING : ® Names Competitors' Abandoned Restaurants as Scary Places This Halloween
BU
07:06aHBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07:05aChevron bets on Middle East gas riches and reconciliation
RE
07:05aRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Participation in online events
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2SAP SE : SAP SE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
3EUROSTOXX : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5Stocks dip on surging virus cases, stimulus doubts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group