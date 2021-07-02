EllisDon : Awarded Phase I of the Burnaby Hospital Redevelopment

People in Burnaby are one step closer to a state-of-the-art hospital, as preferred proponent EllisDon Infrastructure has been awarded the contract to undertake phase one of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment.

'It will be a game changer for people who need mental health care that we're redeveloping the Burnaby Hospital with them front of mind,' said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. 'Together, we're building a system where treatment for mental health is on par with any other health condition. I'm grateful to everyone involved in making this redevelopment a reality.'

The pavilion will also include a new inpatient mental health and substance use unit with a secured outdoor patio. Within this unit is a five-bed crisis stabilization unit that will provide short-term inpatient care, assessment and treatment for patients in crisis, at risk or in severe distress.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment will see the construction of a six-storey, 83-bed pavilion with underground parking. All patient rooms, except for one, will be single-patient, which will provide greater comfort and privacy for patients and their families. The pavilion will include a maternity and labour unit, a neonatal intensive care unit and a medical inpatient unit with negative pressure rooms and outbreak zones to isolate infectious diseases.

'The redevelopment of the Burnaby Hospital will make a real difference for the people of Burnaby - providing better health for people now and protecting people and communities from health challenges, today and into the future,' said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. 'I'm excited to announce we've reached this major milestone in the redevelopment, and shovels will soon be in the ground to modernize the hospital in one of our province's fastest-growing communities.'

Futhermore, Phase 1 will include an expansion of the emergency department, operating and procedure rooms and other support areas.

With $578.2 million in funding from the Province and $34 million from the Burnaby Hospital Foundation, Phase 1 of the redevelopment will cost approximately $612 million.

Construction on Phase 2 of the redevelopment, which includes building the second patient-care tower with 160 beds and a new cancer treatment centre, is expected to begin in 2025, once the business plan is approved. The redevelopment will be among the Province's largest health-care investments at a cost of $1.4 billion. The provincial government announced the approval of the Burnaby Hospital Redevelopment Project on Sept. 3, 2019. The last major upgrade to the Burnaby Hospital was more than 40 years ago.

Quick Facts:



Burnaby Hospital opened in 1952. It provides acute and emergency care, as well as critical care, general and internal medicine, surgery, neonatal intensive care, palliative care and an adult mental health and substance use in-patient unit.

Burnaby is the province's third-largest city. The number of patients requiring hospital care there is expected to increase almost 60% by 2036.

All new hospitals in B.C. are planned to a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold standard at minimum.

Learn More:

Backgrounder:

What people are saying about the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment

Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake -

'This is exciting news for our community. Our government listened to the people of Burnaby and moved quickly on this project that will also create thousands of local construction jobs and help rebuild our economy.'

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds -

'I've long championed for the community and getting them involved has been the cornerstone of my work. This project is one that respects and reflects the needs and desires that are crucial to people in Burnaby and I'm proud to see it take its next step.'

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed -

'I remember the amazing care I received when I had my son at the Burnaby Hospital, and I also remember thinking how the facilities really needed an upgrade. Since the hospital opened in 1952, it's been so important to many local residents, and it's time to update and provide a top-notch experience that meets the needs of Burnaby citizens.'

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby-North -

'I've watched Burnaby grow during the years I've been involved in this community. Its time for a hospital that can meet the demands of a growing community. This is an important step in the right direction that offers new and innovative health services to the diverse needs of our families.'

Mike Hurley, mayor, Burnaby -

'It's fantastic to see this investment in the health and safety of Burnaby residents. Burnaby is a diverse community that is growing quickly and it is essential to have a facility that meets the health-care needs of residents. I know our community will be thrilled to see this project moving forward.'

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health -

'I'm so pleased to mark this significant milestone for the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment today, moving us another step closer to bringing expanded health-care services to the community. I am grateful to our teams and our partners that have focused on patients at the centre of Phase 1 to ensure that the design supports a positive patient care journey. The state-of-the-art medical, cancer and surgical health-care campus will support our staff and medical staff to serve the community for many years to come.'

Kristy James, chief executive officer, Burnaby Hospital Foundation -

'Burnaby Hospital Foundation's Proud History, Bright Future campaign is unparalleled in Burnaby Hospital's almost 70-year history, and we are committed to raising $30 million towards this much-needed redevelopment. Our facility was built in 1952, and its last major update was over four decades ago. Finally, now, after years of advocating, we are on the verge of a brighter future in health care for our community.'