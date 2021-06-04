Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EllisDon : Employee helps to rescue senior citizens in Edmonton building fire

06/04/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EllisDon Employee helps to rescue senior citizens in Edmonton building fire

On the evening of May 6th, residents at a north St. Alberts seniors' complex awoke to a terrifying scene as the walls around them had caught ablaze. Good Samaritans, fire crews police and staff immediately jumped into action and worked tirelessly to assist more than 200 seniors to evacuate the complex and get to safety.

One of these Good Samaritans was none other than Maksym Kadziela, Project Coordinator with EllisDon, who was out walking with his partner that evening when they noticed a large amount of smoke in the air and rushed over to investigate and see how they could help.

'Witnessing the terror and sadness firsthand was devastating and heartbreaking - it truly goes to show how vulnerable our elderly are. We didn't have to think about it. We just knew we needed to help,' said Kadziela.

Maks and his partner then helped transport seniors out of the home as the fire continued to rage around them. The next morning, despite the long and tiring night, Maks still showed up to his 4:00 AM bridge deck inspection without a hitch.

EllisDon would like to take a moment to applaud Maks and his partner for their bravery and selflessness. Maks defines what it means to be an EllisDon employee - not only does he uphold our values to the fullest extent, but he shows us what it looks like to be a good neighbour!

Disclaimer

EllisDon Corporation published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pBALLY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FTIV, PMBC, SVBI and CNBKA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
01:55pINFINITO GOLD  : Costa Rica wins arbitration case over open pit gold mine it stopped
RE
01:55pELLISDON  : Employee helps to rescue senior citizens in Edmonton building fire
PU
01:55pMIDDLESEX WATER  : Other acquisition or disposition
PU
01:55pNANOBIOTIX  : REPORTS NEW DATA FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS RADIOENHANCER NBTXR3 IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1 SHOWING LOCAL OR DISTANT TUMOR REGRESSION IN 76.9% OF EVALUABLE PATIENTS REGARDLESS OF PRIOR ANTI-PD-1 EXPOSURE (Form 6-K)
PU
01:55pMMSD MILWAUKEE METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT  : Lyons Park Creek Bank Stabilization Project
PU
01:55pProactive news headlines including GreenBank Capital, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Predictive AI and the Valens Company
GL
01:53pRELX  : Elsevier announces free special issue to support the UN's World Environment Day 2021
PU
01:53pMARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED  : Top tactics for a successful Prime Day 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth improves; desperate employers raise wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS