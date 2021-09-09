Ellison Joins Global ESG Firm Longevity Partners as New CCO to Accelerate Net Zero Transition

Longevity’s US operations are spearheaded by rapidly growing teams in Austin, New York and San Francisco

Longevity Partners, the global, multi-disciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, today announces the appointment of its new global Chief Commercial Officer, Louise Ellison and the expansion of its Business Development team, in a move to meet increased client demand as businesses transition to a low carbon economy.

Chair of the Better Buildings Partnership for eight years, chair of the EPRA Sustainability Committee and following previous roles at Hammerson, Quintain and Investment Property Forum, Louise is a beacon in the world of sustainability and will be paramount to Longevity Partners’ continued expansion. Louise’s appointment exemplifies Longevity Partners’ ongoing commitment to provide their clients with an industry-leading service.

Commenting on the company’s growth and Louise’s appointment, Etienne Cadestin, founder and CEO of Longevity Partners says:

“Louise’s appointment comes at a crucial time for the property industry which still has a long way to go to meet its net-zero targets. I very much look forward to working alongside Louise, who will be able to develop bespoke programmes for our partners to achieve their current and future ESG and climate goals. As a member of the executive team, she will remain on the board of Longevity Partners and will provide invaluable insight.

“As society and business continue to transition to a low carbon economy, Longevity Partners will keep creating green jobs and attracting the most talented ESG professionals to respond to our growing client requirements. We have the expertise and instruments to educate, advise and implement net zero carbon programmes and we’re crafting the manpower to deliver it on the ground at scale.”

Commenting on her new role at Longevity Partners, Louise Ellison, newly appointed CCO of Longevity Partners says:

“I am delighted to be joining Longevity Partners in October. Having seen the business grow so rapidly, I am very much looking forward to working with the team and supporting the sustainability ambitions of such a rich array of interesting clients. There is much our sector can contribute in the battle against climate change and I am excited to be part of a business driving this change.”

In the last 18 months, Longevity Partners has quadrupled its workforce, with plans to double its 98 strong employee roster globally over the next year. Longevity entered the US market late last year, where the firm is focused on delivering multiple building certifications for in-use and new construction assets that are highly likely to achieve 'excellent' scores. With headquarters in Austin, Texas and satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, the firm is poised to deploy its full suite of services for asset managers across the country. Service lines run the gamut in the transition to net zero from carbon footprinting to portfolio asset management to data management and reporting and electric vehicle feasibility studies.

In June of this year, Longevity Partners announced the launch of its new clean energy solutions spin-off company, Longevity Power, which works in tandem with the company to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ to advise and then deliver net zero carbon commitments to businesses.

About Longevity Partners

Operating in 38 countries for more than 100 institutional investors across all asset classes, Longevity Partners provides all services required to future-proof property investment portfolios. From carbon foot-printing to climate risk and ESG strategy development and implementation, our experts provide all the tools to respond to ESG performance requirements from pension funds and asset owners. Longevity works hand-in-hand with real estate owners to position their assets for the demands of tomorrow, while improving the well-being of users and net operating income today

The company advises on anticipated legislation and designates achievable benchmarks for companies to improve ESG and outperform their competitors. Asset managers must be aware of how they can optimise their assets’ resiliency to extreme weather events, better manage regulatory risks and improve the quality of their products over time to respond to client demand.

