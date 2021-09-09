Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ellison Joins Global ESG Firm Longevity Partners as New CCO to Accelerate Net Zero Transition

09/09/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Longevity’s US operations are spearheaded by rapidly growing teams in Austin, New York and San Francisco

Longevity Partners, the global, multi-disciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, today announces the appointment of its new global Chief Commercial Officer, Louise Ellison and the expansion of its Business Development team, in a move to meet increased client demand as businesses transition to a low carbon economy.

Chair of the Better Buildings Partnership for eight years, chair of the EPRA Sustainability Committee and following previous roles at Hammerson, Quintain and Investment Property Forum, Louise is a beacon in the world of sustainability and will be paramount to Longevity Partners’ continued expansion. Louise’s appointment exemplifies Longevity Partners’ ongoing commitment to provide their clients with an industry-leading service.

Commenting on the company’s growth and Louise’s appointment, Etienne Cadestin, founder and CEO of Longevity Partners says:

“Louise’s appointment comes at a crucial time for the property industry which still has a long way to go to meet its net-zero targets. I very much look forward to working alongside Louise, who will be able to develop bespoke programmes for our partners to achieve their current and future ESG and climate goals. As a member of the executive team, she will remain on the board of Longevity Partners and will provide invaluable insight.

“As society and business continue to transition to a low carbon economy, Longevity Partners will keep creating green jobs and attracting the most talented ESG professionals to respond to our growing client requirements. We have the expertise and instruments to educate, advise and implement net zero carbon programmes and we’re crafting the manpower to deliver it on the ground at scale.”

Commenting on her new role at Longevity Partners, Louise Ellison, newly appointed CCO of Longevity Partners says:

“I am delighted to be joining Longevity Partners in October. Having seen the business grow so rapidly, I am very much looking forward to working with the team and supporting the sustainability ambitions of such a rich array of interesting clients. There is much our sector can contribute in the battle against climate change and I am excited to be part of a business driving this change.”

In the last 18 months, Longevity Partners has quadrupled its workforce, with plans to double its 98 strong employee roster globally over the next year. Longevity entered the US market late last year, where the firm is focused on delivering multiple building certifications for in-use and new construction assets that are highly likely to achieve 'excellent' scores. With headquarters in Austin, Texas and satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, the firm is poised to deploy its full suite of services for asset managers across the country. Service lines run the gamut in the transition to net zero from carbon footprinting to portfolio asset management to data management and reporting and electric vehicle feasibility studies.

In June of this year, Longevity Partners announced the launch of its new clean energy solutions spin-off company, Longevity Power, which works in tandem with the company to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ to advise and then deliver net zero carbon commitments to businesses.

For more information about Longevity Partners, please visit www.longevity.com.

About Longevity Partners

Operating in 38 countries for more than 100 institutional investors across all asset classes, Longevity Partners provides all services required to future-proof property investment portfolios. From carbon foot-printing to climate risk and ESG strategy development and implementation, our experts provide all the tools to respond to ESG performance requirements from pension funds and asset owners. Longevity works hand-in-hand with real estate owners to position their assets for the demands of tomorrow, while improving the well-being of users and net operating income today

The company advises on anticipated legislation and designates achievable benchmarks for companies to improve ESG and outperform their competitors. Asset managers must be aware of how they can optimise their assets’ resiliency to extreme weather events, better manage regulatory risks and improve the quality of their products over time to respond to client demand.

For further information, please visit www.longevity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pBIOHITECH GLOBAL : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
PR
02:53p$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Arkansas Army Veteran with Home Repairs
BU
02:52pFmc corp share volume jumps; last up 1%
RE
02:52pCISA Q&A : The Road to Continuous Monitoring and Zero Trust Access Control
PU
02:52pCROWN : Aluminum Can Lightweighting
PU
02:52pPLANTRONICS : Advance Meeting Equality with Meeting Room A.I.
PU
02:52pSILICON VALLEY ENTREPRENEUR, INVESTOR, PHILANTHROPIST AND INVENTOR, JON FISHER, TO RELEASE NEW BOOK, I TOOK THE ONLY PATH TO SEE YOU : A Guide to Finding Professional Success Without Sacrificing Personal Happiness, on September 22nd
PU
02:52pNVIDIA : GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning Can Spot Signs of Early Alzheimer's With 99% Accuracy
PU
02:50pJPMorgan Chase to buy Zagat owner, The Infatuation
RE
02:48pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Partners with GigLabs to Launch RaceDayNFT.com, the First Fan-Focused Motorsports NFT Marketplace
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
4Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
5LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..

HOT NEWS