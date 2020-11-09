Log in
News

Elmcroft of Altoona Associate Honored with PALA Keystone Award for Outstanding Caregiver

11/09/2020 | 01:01pm EST

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica “Jessie” Brown recently became the recipient of the 2020 PALA Keystone Award for Outstanding Caregiver! This marks the second year in a row that an Elmcroft associate has won this highly prestigious award.

Jessie made a commitment to herself at an early age that she would always treat residents the way she expected her mother to be treated. Tanya McCormick, the executive director at Elmcroft of Altoona, reflected on this dedication, saying Jessie has a sense of “commitment, loyalty and motivation to deliver the best care possible at all times.”

Jessie manages to do an exceptional job at work while also making her family a major priority in her life. Prior to COVID, she loved to bring her family around to participate in resident functions, and the residents love interacting with her children.

Jessie is a lead trainer at the community, which is a testament to the value she brings to work daily both for her coworkers and the residents. Just as she has surely helped shape the culture at Elmcroft of Altoona, Elmcroft has held a great influence on her as well. When asked to talk about her experience with the company, Jessie said, “I have learned a lot over the past 8 years with Elmcroft and it helped shape me into the mother, wife and co-worker I am today.”

Shamim Wu, chief operating officer at Eclipse Senior Living, had a few words to say about Jessie as well: “Elmcroft of Altoona is so fortunate to have Jessica’s leadership. She personifies Eclipse Senior Living’s mission to enrich the lives of the individuals who live and work with us by responding to their unique needs and universal desire for dignity and respect. Each and every day, Jessica comes to work to contribute to an environment where residents thrive by saying ‘yes’ and demonstrating compassion. We congratulate her on this award, and we are honored to be her colleagues.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98fb327e-31bb-4c2b-9503-32a0d398c04d

Contact:
Jamison Gosselin
jamison.gosselin@eclipseseniorliving.com

Primary Logo

Jessie Brown with her award

Jessica "Jessie" Brown recently became the recipient of the 2020 PALA Keystone Award for Outstanding Caregiver

© GlobeNewswire 2020
