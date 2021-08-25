Log in
Elmer Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Retirement of Cindee F. Low, Chairman of the Board of Directors

08/25/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (“Elmer Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC pink: ELMA), the parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the “Bank”) announces the retirement of Cindee F. Low, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Low is looking forward to traveling and spending more time with her family. During her time as Chairman, the Company’s assets grew from $220 million to $371 million. At a recent Board meeting, current Vice Chairman, P. Scott Boyer was chosen to assume the position of Chairman of the Company and the Bank and long-time Board member, Robert A. Woodruff, Jr. was named Vice Chairman of both the Company and the Bank. Chairman-elect Boyer said, “I want to thank Cindee for her dedicated service and the leadership she provided to the Company, and I wish her all the best in retirement.”

The First National Bank of Elmer, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Elmer, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its beginnings in 1903. We are a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from our six full-service branch offices located in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties, New Jersey, including our main office located at 10 South Main Street in Elmer, New Jersey. Deposits at The First National Bank of Elmer are insured up to the legally maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

For more information about Elmer Bank and its products and services, please visit our website at www.ElmerBank.com or call toll free 1-877-358-8141.


© Business Wire 2021
