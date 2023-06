STORY: Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark

Zuckerberg have agreed to a cage match

after a series of posts on social media

It started with Tesla CEO Musk saying on Twitter

that he was 'up for a cage fight' with Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Zuckerberg responded on

Instagram, saying 'send me location'

Musk then posted another tweet saying: 'Vegas Octagon'

followed by a few jokes about the potential fight

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge

that Zuckerberg's post was not a joke

and that the 'story speaks for itself'