April 13 (Reuters) -

* MUSK SAYS "APPLY TO OFFER YOUR FOLLOWERS SUBSCRIPTIONS OF ANY MATERIAL, FROM LONGFORM TEXT TO HOURS LONG VIDEO" - TWEET

* ELON MUSK SAYS AFTER FIRST YEAR, TWITTER IOS & ANDROID FEES DROP TO 15% - TWEET

* ELON MUSK SAYS FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS TWITTER WILL KEEP NONE OF THE MONEY

* ELON MUSK SAYS "AT ANY POINT, YOU CAN LEAVE OUR PLATFORM AND TAKE YOUR WORK WITH YOU"- TWEET

* MUSK SAYS USERS WILL GET 70% FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS ON IOS & ANDROID 92% ON WEB - TWEET Source text: [https://bit.ly/417duxd]