July 1 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION IS NOW INCREASED TO 10,000 POSTS PER DAY FOR VERIFIED USERS

* ELON MUSK - TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION IS NOW INCREASED TO 1,000 POSTS/DAY FOR UNVERIFIED USERS AND 500 POSTS/DAY FOR NEW UNVERIFIED USERS Source text: https://bit.ly/3PFw10O