Will Feuer

Elon Musk's Neuralink startup has begun recruiting for its first human trial of what it calls an implantable, wireless brain-computer interface.

The opening of recruitment is the latest step forward for Neuralink, which is working on a device that would allow people to control computer interfaces with their brains. Neuralink has said the devices could help restore vision and enable people with severe disabilities to move and communicate by decoding brain activity.

The clinical trial, called the PRIME study, has been approved by an independent institutional review board and by the trial's first hospital site. It will test the safety of the Neuralink implant and its surgical robot. The study will also assess the functionality of the brain-computer interface, and its ability to enable people with paralysis to control devices.

The brain-computer interfaces "are systems that decode intended movement signals from brain activity to control external devices such as computers," according to a study brochure published by Neuralink.

In May, Neuralink received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct its first in-human clinical study.

Neuralink said it is looking for study participants who have quadriplegia due to spinal-cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and are at least a year past their injury without having shown improvement. The company is also looking for participants who are at least 22 years old and have a consistent and reliable caregiver.

The primary study will take about 18 months and the trial will take about six years to finish when including longterm follow-up sessions.

Neuralink has tested its implant technology on primates for several years. The company released a video in April 2021 showing that a monkey implanted with two Neuralink devices could play a videogame called Pong using only its brain.

During a demonstration last year, Musk showed a video of what he called "telepathic typing" from a monkey with a Neuralink brain implant. The animal used its mind to move a cursor to images of letters during the demonstration.

