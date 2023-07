July 25 (Reuters) -

* X WARNED ADVERTISERS THAT BEGINNING AUG 7, BRANDS' ACCOUNTS WILL LOSE THEIR VERIFICATION IF THEY HAVEN'T SPENT AT LEAST $1000 ON ADS IN THE PREVIOUS 30 DAYS - WSJ

* ELON MUSK'S REBRANDED TWITTER CUTS AD PRICES - WSJ

* SOCIAL-MEDIA SITE X IS OFFERING 50% OFF ANY NEW BOOKINGS OF THOSE ADS UNTIL JULY 31, AMONG OTHER DISCOUNTS - WSJ Source: [ID: https://on.wsj.com/3q3iKEO]