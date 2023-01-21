Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

01/21/2023 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has about 2,300 active employees, Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Saturday.

CNBC on Friday reported that Twitter's full-time headcount has reduced to about 1,300 active, working employees, including fewer than 550 full-time engineers by title.

About 75 of the company's 1,300 employees are on leave including about 40 engineers, CNBC said, citing internal records.

"The note is incorrect. There are about 2300 active, working employees at Twitter," billionaire Musk tweeted in a response to a tweet quoting CNBC.

"There are still hundreds of employees working on trust & safety, along with several thousand contractors," Musk added.

Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly moved through a number of product and organizational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service and also laid off about 50% staff.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:17aIndia's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
RE
04:07aIndia's Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
RE
03:39aGermany's education advantage over European peers at risk - IW Study
RE
03:35aLarge scale COVID outbreak in China unlikely in near term- government expert
RE
03:35aPossibility of a large scale rebound of covid outbreak in china…
RE
03:34aIndia Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%
RE
03:31aTurkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
RE
03:25aElon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300
RE
03:21aOver 60 women, children freed in Burkina Faso after kidnapping
RE
02:44aNew Zealand farmers sour on Ardern's Labour, complicating new PM's path
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
3Wall St. rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
4India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
5India Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%

HOT NEWS