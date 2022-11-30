Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Elon Musk says expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months

11/30/2022 | 10:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boring Company unveils first test tunnel of their transporation system in Hawthorne, California

(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Wednesday a wireless device developed by his brain chip company Neuralink is expected to begin human clinical trials in six months.

"We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human but we've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human," Musk said during a much-awaited public update on the device.

(Reporting by Rachael Levy in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAIN+ A/S -0.48% 2.09 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
TESLA, INC. 7.67% 194.7 Delayed Quote.-44.73%
Latest news "Economy"
11/30New home prices in China fall further in November - survey
RE
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration- Politico
RE
11/30Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve
DJ
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
RE
11/30India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
RE
11/30Modi's home state Gujarat votes, seen as easy mid-term test for India's leader
RE
11/30Copper jumps to 2-week high on weak dollar, China reopening hopes
RE
11/30Dollar/yen down 1% to 136.75…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna exec says COVID trials improved diversity recruiting
2Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
3China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
4Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
5Asia's factory activity shrinks as China lockdown impact widens

HOT NEWS