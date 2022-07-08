Log in
Elon Musk terminating Twitter deal

07/08/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday he was terminating his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
