Elton John quits Twitter

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit
Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave
the social media platform following its acquisition by
billionaire Elon Musk.
John, who is currently on his last-ever global tour, blamed
Twitter's recent policy change as a reason for quitting.
"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people
together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now
being used to divide our world," John tweeted to his 1.1 million
followers.
"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent
change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish
unchecked."
The 75-year-old activist and singer of hits such as "Tiny
Dancer" and "Rocket Man" joins a long list of celebrities
including supermodel Gigi Hadid, writer Shonda Rhimes and former
White Stripes guitarist Jack White who have quit Twitter
recently.
Since Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, a series
of changes including charging users for a "blue tick", the
roll-back of a policy aimed at tackling misinformation related
to COVID-19 and reinstating some previously suspended accounts,
including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has
attracted widespread backlash.
Musk has also halved the company's workforce and made deep
cuts to its trust and safety team, which is responsible for
preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.
