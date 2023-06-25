GLASTONBURY, England (Reuters) - Elton John is set to close Glastonbury's Pyramid stage on Sunday night with a "completely unique" set for his last ever UK show that will also feature four surprise guests.

The flamboyant British singer's performance follows two sun-drenched days at the famous music festival in southwest England, where tens of thousands of fans were enthralled by Guns N' Roses, the Arctic Monkeys, the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and others.

John's husband and filmmaker David Furnish told Sky News the "Rocket Man" singer's first appearance at Glastonbury will be "very special" and feature four collaborators of his choosing, which some fans have speculated could include Dua Lipa and Britney Spears.

The Pyramid stage will also see singer Yusuf/Cat Stevens perform in the festival's "legends" slot, followed by Blondie and Lil Nas X.

John, 76, known for his glittery outfits and iconic glasses, is nearing the end of his final tour, of which Glastonbury will represent the last British show.

Fan Emily Brett from London said she was looking forward to crowd singalongs, including for "Tiny Dancer."

"What's brilliant about Elton is it is like something for everyone, all ages," the 43-year-old who works in marketing said. "I've got a sparkly jacket in my bag ready to go, so I'll be busting that out for Elton."

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started the festival on Worthy Farm in 1970, said the show would be an amazing send-off for John.

"He's been carving out a set that's going to be completely unique to Glastonbury," Eavis told the festival's Glastonbury Free Press paper. "I love his love for doing that. I don't want to give anything away, but it's going to be amazing."

By Sachin Ravikumar