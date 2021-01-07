Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elucida Oncology to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/07/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elucida will also participate in the BIO Partnering @ JPM event

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Geno Germano, CEO and President of Elucida Oncology, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. EST.

Mr. Germano will provide an overview of Elucida Oncology’s novel ultra-small C’Dot drug delivery platform and how it is designed to address the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates and more traditional drug carriers. The company’s C’Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel therapeutics formulated to substantially improve the delivery of a broad range of cancer drugs preferentially to tumor cells in the body, with the potential for markedly lower systemic exposure due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the News & Media section of the company’s website. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Mr. Germano will also participate at BIO Partnering @ JPM from January 11-15, 2021. Elucida will hold virtual one-on-one meetings throughout this event.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small C’Dot drug delivery platform. The company’s C’Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel therapeutics formulated to substantially increase the concentration of highly potent drugs in difficult to treat tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties. CDCs are designed to enable precise tumor targeting and deep tumor penetration resulting in enhanced efficacy with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby addressing the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates and more traditional drug carriers. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

Contact Info:
media@elucidaoncology.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pGENPACT : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
PR
02:01pOMID : Provides Corporate Update
PR
02:01pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI revolutionizes EV battery management with the industry's best-performing wireless BMS solution, the first concept assessed for enabling ASIL D systems
PR
02:01pAudio and Video Equipment Manufacturing Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
BU
02:00pUnited States suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
RE
02:00pADX Foundation Grantee WhyHunger Raises over $1.1 Million During 2020 Hungerthon Campaign
GL
02:00pCanterbury Park to Resume Operations on Monday, January 11
GL
02:00pElucida Oncology to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
02:00pGLOBAL PORTS : Refinancing of Eurobond
DJ
01:59pInnovation in Air and Space Technology Is Focus of Fairfax County EDA Webinar Series Starting Jan. 27
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ