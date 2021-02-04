Elvis Presley's Graceland Offers Additional Virtual Live VIP Tours After Initial Sell-Out

In addition to new dates, three new customized tours have been added.

Following the quick sell-out of Graceland’s first three Virtual Tours, Graceland has announced new dates for the initial tour and added three more brand new virtual tour options. Each one of the guided tours will be two hours in length, offering a behind-the-ropes look at various parts of the Graceland campus such as the Mansion, the Lisa Marie jet, Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex, and the top-secret Archives facility, where Elvis' personal items not on display to the public are stored.

Hosted by one of the world’s foremost experts on all-things Elvis Presley, Vice President of Graceland Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese, the Virtual Live Tours will provide guests a behind-the-scenes VIP experience with unique highlights and an in-depth look into Elvis’ life. The artifacts spotlighted and stories told will vary from tour to tour making each experience unique, and viewers will have the opportunity to ask Angie questions throughout the event.

“The response to the Graceland Virtual Live Tours exceeded our expectations,” said Debbie Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Elvis Presley Enterprises. “We had participants from 22 countries – many of whom received the tour as a gift from a friend or family member – and received rave reviews. We are happy to expand the Virtual Tour options to reach Elvis fans around the globe based on their feedback.”

The tours will be presented live through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for one week following the live event so that guests can watch again as many times as they would like. The week-long window will accommodate guests in all time zones to enjoy the tour at their convenience.

There are four completely different tours from which to choose as follows:

"THE GRACELAND EXPERIENCE"

Our original virtual tour, this is recommended for first time guests. Angie will conduct a behind-the-ropes look at the Mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet and a walk through Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex. During the live two-hour guided tour guests will see various artifacts, including Elvis’ cars, jumpsuits, gold records and movie memorabilia.

New date added – Saturday, March 13, 2021 (8:00 a.m. CST).

Thursday, February 25, 2021 (8:00 a.m. CST) – SOLD OUT

Thursday, March 25, 2021 (8:00 a.m. CST) – SOLD OUT

"THE MANSION"

Just added, this new tour goes behind-the-ropes with Angie on a deep dive into Graceland Mansion and Grounds and explores the personal side of Elvis Presley through unique highlights of the world-famous home, and one-of-a-kind stories that give guests a closer look into Elvis' life. This in-depth tour of Graceland Mansion begins at Graceland's front door and continues to Vernon Presley’s office, where his father managed the star's personal business and oversaw the management and staffing on the grounds of Graceland. Next is a visit inside Elvis’ trophy building, which has been newly updated to tell the personal story of Elvis and his family. The tour continues to Elvis' recently restored racquetball building where guests will see Elvis' racquetball court and the luxurious lobby area complete with his pinball machine and piano. The tour will conclude at the Meditation Garden, where Elvis and members of his family have been laid to rest.

This tour is available Monday, April 5, 2021 (5:30 p.m. CST). The only evening tour of Graceland.

"ELVIS' LIFE AND CAREER"

Curated to follow Elvis’ life journey, Angie guides an in-depth tour of the state-of-the-art Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex, the most comprehensive Elvis museum in the world. This tour focuses on the things that Elvis loved and the history of events that inspired him. It includes one-of-a-kind stories about artifacts currently on display from the extensive Graceland Archives, including Elvis' favorite cars and motorcycles, wardrobe and set pieces from his iconic '68 Special and Aloha From Hawaii concerts, his collection of gold and platinum records, his jumpsuits worn on tour, and memorabilia from his movies. Guests will also get a unique insight into how Elvis has been a music pioneer that paved the way for many of today's celebrities, through Elvis-inspired items from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Dolly Parton, and others.

This tour is available Monday, April 19, 2021 (9:00 a.m. CST).

"THE ARCHIVES VAULT"

This unique and intimate tour takes guests inside Graceland's Archives Building, the top-secret facility where Elvis' personal items not on display are stored. An extremely limited number of Graceland staff are even allowed access into this facility. The tour allows guests to see first-hand some of the thousands of artifacts that can only be seen through this virtual experience. During this unscripted tour Angie will provide stories and insights that cannot be heard or seen anywhere else.

This tour is available Monday, April 12, 2021 (12:00 p.m. CST).

Tickets are $98.50 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.

