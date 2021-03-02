Emaginos Goes Public With Its Customized K-12 Education Model That Could Change the Way America's Public Schools Approach Learning

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Research demonstrates that engaging students in the learning process increases their attention and focus, motivates their critical thinking skills, and promotes a more meaningful educational experience. What would it look like if public schools could be customized to reach students in a way that is best for them? The Emaginos Discovery Learning System (DLS) offers a systemic transformation from the current teacher-centered model to a K-12 public education system that fosters a student’s desire to learn. Emaginos has announced its plans to go public in 2021 to raise capital for further development and placement of its transformational public school model.

“We are eager to raise funds to implement our program to unleash America’s greatest natural resource – the minds of our children,” said Emaginos President Allan Jones, who has over 40 years of experience in educational innovation and improvement. To learn more, visit www.Emaginos.com

Currently, 45 states in the nation have adopted The Common Core State Standards for K-12 math and language arts created by the National Governors Association and Council of Chief State School Officers. Many colleges and employers have growing expectations of high school graduates. However, the Common Core does not properly prepare them. To address this issue, Emaginos places its emphasis on learning how to learn, not just what to learn. The company provides a small-group, multidisciplinary, project-based curriculum to encourage active learning, not passive listening. Students do research, validate information, analyze, synthesize, discuss, and defend ideas and communicate their results. On the practical side, all students complete a multidisciplinary career project unit during which they choose an occupation, serve an apprenticeship, and develop a business plan for starting their own business.

Emaginos partners with local school boards and governments to transform the existing system. Taking the lessons learned at previous Emaginos’ schools and new concepts that arose as new technologies came along, Emaginos is poised to deliver the next generation learning environment.

The comprehensive program includes the following techniques (and more):

STEM and enriched curriculums 21st century job skills Dropout prevention Longer school days and years Digital and educational equity Teacher empowerment, recruitment, and Project-based learning retention Student-centered education Community participation and service Textbook-free classrooms Internships and job shadowing

To support all these programs requires state-of-the-art technology. The Emaginos subscription service includes a complete IT and telecommunications infrastructure replacement, including refreshing the equipment every three years. The equipment being phased out will be refurbished by students (trained by Emaginos) and donated to needy students’ families and selected local non-profit organizations. Families receiving the technology will be required to take training provided by the district students to ensure parents and siblings also benefit.



“Emaginos’ strength is in providing personalized learning for students with different styles and needs,” said Dr. Keith Larick, Emaginos’ Chief Education Officer and a national leader in the field of integrating technology into teaching. ”Over the past 10 years our three beta test schools have graduated over 1,200 students representing a 96% graduation rate. Emaginos provides the tools for young people to be effective in any profession.”

On average, the cost of implementing the Emaginos model per student is about the same as traditional public school programming. By going public, Emaginos will raise the needed resources to market and produce its programming for new schools around the country.

