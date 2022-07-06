Log in
Emails show Biden planned to nominate anti-abortion judge

07/06/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
STORY: Newly released emails from the Kentucky governor's office show that President Joe Biden planned to nominate a Republican opposed to abortion rights to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge in the state...

just a day before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The emails released on Wednesday show correspondence from a White House official advising that Biden intended to nominate Chad Meredith on June 24th to serve as a district court judge.

Biden, a Democrat, has been sharply criticized by abortion rights organizations and progressives in his own party since reports emerged last week that the White House was considering Meredith - a former solicitor general and conservative who has defended abortion restrictions in Kentucky.

The White House has declined to confirm the planned nomination ever since the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported the news. A spokesperson on Wednesday said it does not comment on judicial vacancies until nominees are named.

An email released June 23rd, the day before the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, shows Kathleen Marshall, a White House senior adviser in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, saying Meredith would be nominated the next day.

In a June 29th email sent hours before the Courier-Journal's first report on the nomination, Marshall wrote that her original message was, quote, "pre-decisional and privileged information."

Meredith, now of counsel at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs, did not respond to requests for comment.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Representative John Yarmuth of Kentucky, both Democrats, oppose the nomination, which Yarmuth has said is likely "a part of some larger deal on judicial nominations" between Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell - who would be required to approve district court nominees from his home state.

Robert Steurer, a spokesperson for McConnell, said his office "won't have a comment until if/when the president makes his nomination."


