Embark Delta Inc. Enters into Supply Agreement with Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), the wholesaler and sole online retailer for recreational cannabis in Ontario.

Embark is thrilled to be launching their solventless concentrate brands in the province including The Hank Co. ("Hank") and Hazel. The initial product rollouts will include The Hank Co. high THC Bubble Hash and Hazel Hash Sticks. Ontario is Canada's largest market for adult-use cannabis products. The agreement authorizes Embark to supply The Hank Co. and Hazel products to the OCS for sale and wholesale distribution. The products are anticipated to be available for purchase early this spring.

"We are delighted that our best in class Bubble Hash will be available across Ontario under The Hank Co. Brand," stated Embark's CEO, Dr. Luc. C. Duchesne. "This is a significant moment for Embark as we are also launching our signature Hazel Hash Sticks in Ontario. Both brands offer affordable, sustainable and exceptional cannabis products to consumers," continued Dr. Duchesne.

Embark's approach is to work with master cultivators and suppliers of unwavering quality standards. The Embark team's experience and expertise is a blend of tradition, artistry and technology; producing pure, craft, solventless concentrates such as bubble hash and hash sticks. The Company is in continued discussions with the remaining provinces, territories and private retail outlets. Embark's advanced 2.0 product portfolio will continue to expand into the adult-use market through-out 2021.

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is an emerging leader in cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the Contract Manufacturing and Adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of solventless concentrate products including Bubble Hash, Traditional Pressed Hash, Rosin and Dry Sift. With the acquisition of EmbarkNano (formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) Embark is also launching a suite of next generation Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

Embark's mandate is to pursue best in class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com .

For Further Information Contact

Investor Relations:

IR@embarkhealthinc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the future growth and profitability prospects for Embark, the demand for Embark's products, timing for the launch and sale of its products, the success of Embark's products in the market and the ability of Embark to successfully execute its business plan. Although Embark believes in light of the estimates by management, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Accordingly, Embark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; regulatory delays; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75364