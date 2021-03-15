Embark Vet :erinary Grows Its Senior Leadership Team, Fetching Strategic New Hires Amid Continued Growth

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary , a leader in dog genetics, today announced a number of new senior leadership appointments to support the company's exponential growth and drive the company's mission to improve the life and longevity of all dogs. Effective today, the company has appointed Adam Medros as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Steve Boulanger as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Isabelle Plante as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Emily Levada as the new Vice President (VP) of Product Development.

"We're at a pivotal stage as a company, and the addition of these four new appointments are critical to sustain Embark's accelerated growth," said Ryan Boyko, CEO and co-founder of Embark. "It's exciting to welcome this group of great talent that we're confident will help us exceed our short and long-term goals."

Medros joins Embark from edX where he was President and co-CEO overseeing day-to-day management of operations including product, marketing, engineering, content, sales, finance, and HR. Prior to edX, Medros spent 13 years at TripAdvisor as Senior Vice President (SVP) of global product, where he helped grow the company into a global, public company with over 400 million monthly users and $1.5 billion in revenue. He is a current member of the Board of Directors of Mightier and was previously a Board Director at Wordstream before its sale to Gannett.

Plante was promoted to CMO in December 2020 after previously leading the Growth Marketing team as the VP of marketing. She has experience building the world's most disruptive eCommerce companies including, Care.com, Treatwell, Upromise, and TripAdvisor.

Boulanger comes to Embark with over 20 years of experience leading finance, capital raising, and operations for high-growth, venture backed start-ups in the software, services, and consumer internet markets including, Care.com and OpenPages, among others.

Levada spent the last 9 years successfully scaling teams through rapid growth at Wayfair. She is a customer-obsessed product leader with a knack for delivering value through delightful & intuitive ecommerce products and tools.

Over the past 12 months, Embark has more than doubled its sales of its at-home dog DNA test kits and expects to continue rapidly scaling it's workforce over the next 12 months. Additionally, the company's team of scientists have kicked off numerous new studies to improve the health of all dogs. For more information on Embark's products and research, visit here .

About Embark:

Embark Veterinary, Inc., a leader in dog genetics, launched in 2015 with a mission to improve the life and longevity of all dogs. An Embark Dog DNA Test allows pet parents to discover their dog's breed, ancestry, and genetic health -- all with a simple cheek swab. Testing for over 350 breeds and 200+ health risks, Embark is the most comprehensive dog DNA test. An official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark is the only canine genetics company that uses a research-grade DNA genotyping platform and the only company capable of powering the next generation of canine genetic discovery. The company was founded by Adam and Ryan Boyko, two brothers with years of experience researching the origins of dogs and the impact of genetic diversity on canine health. For further information, visit Embark's website at www.embarkvet.com , or follow Embark on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embark-veterinary-grows-its-senior-leadership-team-fetching-strategic-new-hires-amid-continued-growth-301246228.html

SOURCE Embark Vet