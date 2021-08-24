Log in
Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei to Plant 50,000 Trees

08/24/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
HONOLULU, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei and the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI) today announced a partnership to plant 50,000 native and endemic Legacy Trees in support of the state’s only Hawaiian Legacy Forest. These trees, to be planted over the coming years, will significantly contribute to the restoration of these depleted species and preserve them for generations. As Legacy Trees, the trees will not be harvested and will live out their natural lives in the forest. Learn more about the Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei tree planting program at LegacyTrees.org/EmbassySuitesKapolei.

“The continued degradation of these monarch trees, with no replanting, has diminished our forests and the capacity of other native forest plants and bird species that depend on them,” said Reid Yoshida, General Manager of Embassy Suites Kapolei. “The Legacy Tree program offers a way for everyone to get involved in the reforestation of Hawai‘i. This initiative benefits Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystem, teaches our children about sustainable environmental stewardship, and helps us all learn about the only tropical forests that exist in the United States.”

Hotel guests and employees will have the opportunity to sponsor and plant their own Legacy Tree on Oahu’s North Shore at Gunstock Ranch. These trees can be planted in honor of an individual, to commemorate an event, or to memorialize a loved one. Legacy Trees can inspire faith, devotion, and gratitude while carrying forward the name of those memorialized in a living and tangible way. Individuals who sponsor a Legacy Tree will receive a Certificate of Planting with the name of the honored and tracking data for each individual tree. Each Legacy Tree is equipped with an RFID (Radio Frequency IDentification) tag and can be tracked through HLRI’s TreeTracker at FindMy.LegacyTrees.org, allowing the sponsor to view their Legacy Tree with drone imagery.

“We are seeing the return of the forest and along with it, the endangered birds that historically occupied these lands—it’s remarkable how fast it is happening. This Legacy Forest is creating dozens of permanent green jobs, reducing the effects of climate change and, most importantly, doing it in a way that honors the Hawaiian culture,” said Executive Director Jeff Dunster.

About HLRI: Through state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies, HLRI works with landowners and conservation partners to establish and preserve economically viable and sustainable endemic Hawaiian forests, protect endangered species, sequester carbon, and recharge watersheds. HLRI’s Legacy Trees are sponsored by businesses and individuals, with a portion of proceeds donated to other charities worldwide. For more, visit LegacyTrees.org.

MEDIA CONTACT
Teddi Anderson
President, TLC PR
(808) 535-9099
teddi@tlcpr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
