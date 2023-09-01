Today at 01:12 am

STORY: Embattled Chinese developer Country Garden hit the deadline for a crunch vote on its debt... and then moved the deadline.

The vote on delaying payments on a $535 million bond is key step in its bid to avoid default.

Creditors had been due to give their answer by 10 P.M. Thursday (August 31) in Hong Kong.

But late at night, the company pushed that back by 24 hours.

It said bondholders needed "sufficient time" to prepare.

And didn't respond to a request for comment.

Country Garden is China's largest private developer.

It's weighed down by liabilities that totalled $194 billion as of the end of June.

Almost $15 billion of debts are due to be repaid within a year.

That leaves investors wondering if it's set to be the latest casualty of China's ailing property sector - and what fallout a collapse might cause.

Real estate accounts for about a quarter of the country's economy.

But the sector has been in trouble since Beijing began a crackdown on the massive debts accumulated by developers.

Over the last few days, the Chinese government has rolled out support measures in a bid to calm investor jitters.

The most recent measure, the country's central bank cut mortgage interest rates for first-time buyers.