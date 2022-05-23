Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Embattled U.S. Rep. Cawthorn faces House ethics probe after election defeat

05/23/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, a scandal-plagued Republican who lost his re-election bid last week, faced a congressional ethics probe on Monday into allegations that he may have engaged in insider trading and had an improper relationship with a staff member.

In the House of Representatives' Ethics Committee announcement of the probe, it said its 10 bipartisan members had voted unanimously to form an investigative subcommittee on May 11.

The ethics panel said the inquiry would seek to determine whether Cawthorn may have "improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff."

The committee also cautioned that the decision to open an investigation "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."

Blake Harp, Cawthorn's chief of staff, said in a statement: "We welcome the opportunity to prove that Congressman Cawthorn committed no wrongdoing and that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain."

Cawthorn, at 26 the youngest member of Congress, lost his bid for re-election to state Senator Chuck Edwards in North Carolina's Republican primary, after a string of self-inflicted controversies turned major figures in the party against him.

The Washington Examiner reported in April that watchdog groups believed Cawthorn may have violated federal insider trading laws by promoting a cryptocurrency coin mocking President Joe Biden.

Cawthorn's re-election campaign had been riddled with embarrassing episodes including a nude video, his own claim that he was invited to a cocaine-fueled Washington orgy by leaders he respected, two attempts to carry a gun onto an airplane and his description of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a "thug."

Cawthorn was once seen as a rising star of the Republican Party and had been a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed his re-election bid.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Makini Brice in WashingtonEditing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pEmbattled U.S. Rep. Cawthorn faces House ethics probe after election defeat
RE
05:44pFinancials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pSpirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
RE
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation Concerns Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.20% to $1.0692 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.76% to $1.2588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.02% to 127.90 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBrazil set to make another 10% cut in import tax rates
RE
05:34pHealth Care Up on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
4Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
5Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS