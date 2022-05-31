Embraer still working with 22 KC-390 orders from Brazil Air Force

Jackson Schneider said during an event that the company was informed about the Air Force's desire to reduce orders, but that it was internally sticking with the previously agreed figure.

This comes after the Air Force in November said it would unilaterally cut its original 28-aircraft order to 15, but then reached a deal with Embraer in February for 22 planes.

"We have a contract for 22 aircraft for the Brazilian Air Force. We had 28, but the Brazilian Air Force decided to reduce it, and they had the right to do it. ... We follow the rules," Schneider said.

"Today we have a 22-aircraft (order) and we are not doing any movement that can represent any losses for the company or for the shareholders," he added.

Schneider also said that Embraer was in discussions with several countries about potential new orders, noting that some of the nations were not even on the company's radar previously.

He did not name the countries, but said the company believes that the plane is the right product for India, for example.

The executive added that Embraer is also expecting good news on the Super Tucano light attack aircraft to come soon, but did not provide details.

