Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emerald Isle Announces Partial Revocation Orders and Proposed Private Placement

03/16/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Emerald Isle Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 100,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.001 per Common Share, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $100,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is proposed to be completed pursuant to two partial revocation orders (each, a "Partial Revocation Order") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") on March 15, 2020.

The Partial Revocation Order issued by the BCSC partially revoked a cease trade order that was issued by the Executive Director of the BCSC against the Company on March 13, 2007 (the "BC Cease Trade Order"), while the Partial Revocation Order issued by the ASC partially revoked a cease trade order that was issued by the ASC against the Company on June 13, 2007 (the "AB Cease Trade Order"; and together with the BC Cease Trade Order, the "Cease Trade Orders"). The Cease Trade Orders were issued against the Company as a result of the Company's failure to file certain continuous disclosure documents.

The proceeds of the Offering will be applied towards, among other things, the following (i) accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents; (ii) filing fees associated with obtaining the Partial Revocation Orders and the full revocation order; (iii) legacy accounts payable; and (iv) working capital and general and administrative expenses. Completion of the Offering will allow the Company to prepare and file all outstanding continuous disclosure documents with the applicable regulatory authorities. Once those filings have been completed, the Company expects to apply for a full revocation of the Cease Trade Orders.

Each potential investor in the Offering will receive a copy of the Cease Trade Orders and each Partial Revocation Order, and will be required to provide an acknowledgement to the Company that all of the Company's securities, including the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering, will remain subject to the Cease Trade Orders until the Cease Trade Orders are fully revoked, and that the granting of the Partial Revocation Orders does not guarantee the issuance of full revocation orders in the future. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. Further, Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering may not be transferred until full revocation of the Cease Trade Orders, of which there is no guarantee.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Paolone
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-258-3059
E: richard@paolonelaw.ca

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of the Offering as well as the issuance, and if issued, the timing and content of, an order for the full revocation of the Cease Trade Orders. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77478


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pPANAMERA HEALTHCARE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:21pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
02:21pBEACONSMIND AG : beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, and announces its intention to first open a Middle East outpost
EQ
02:20pTOYOTA TIMES : What Akio Asked the Future Toyota Leaders to Value (Part 2: Toyota Technical Skills Academy Graduation Ceremony)
PU
02:20pFINCANTIERI S P A  : Publication of the annual report 2020, consolidated non-financial statement and other documents for the shareholders' meeting on April 8, 2021
PU
02:20pTOYOTA TIMES : To Future Genba Leaders with Strength and Kindness (Part 1 Toyota Technical Skills Academy Graduation Ceremony)
PU
02:20pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Respect for Human Rights
PU
02:20pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Social Initiatives
PU
02:20pWerner Driver Allen Parker Wins 2021 International Driver Excellence Award
GL
02:20pWERNER ENTERPRISES  : Driver Allen Parker Wins 2021 International Driver Excellence Award
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ