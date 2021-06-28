Emergency ECB stimulus could end next March: Holzmann

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
could end its emergency stimulus scheme next March and markets
may be right in not pricing in an increase in more traditional
bond purchases, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said
on Monday.
With the pandemic now receding, analysts, including the
ECB's own Survey of Monetary Analysts, expect the 1.85 trillion
euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Scheme to end next March and
see no increase in volumes under the Asset Purchase Programme
(APP) to compensate for the lost stimulus.
"This is how the market sees this and I think the market
gives the right assessment," Holzmann, who sits on the ECB's
rate setting Governing Council said. "We don’t know yet but at
the moment it looks like the end is in March."
The exceptional stimulus must end when the pandemic is over
but ECB support via other schemes will continue, and Holzmann
even mentioned the option of modifying the Asset Purchase
Programme.
"We still have other programmes there, the APP, which can
continue, changed or unchanged," Holzmann, one of the more
conservative ECB policymakers, told roundtable discussion
organised by UBS.
The pandemic is far from over, he added, so this timeline
could still change and the ECB will next conduct a deeper
assessment in September, when new staff projections are made.
