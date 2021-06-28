Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Emergency ECB stimulus could end next March: Holzmann

06/28/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could end its emergency stimulus scheme next March and markets may be right in not pricing in an increase in more traditional bond purchases, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said on Monday.

With the pandemic now receding, analysts, including the ECB's own Survey of Monetary Analysts, expect the 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Scheme to end next March and see no increase in volumes under the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) to compensate for the lost stimulus.

"This is how the market sees this and I think the market gives the right assessment," Holzmann, who sits on the ECB's rate setting Governing Council said. "We don’t know yet but at the moment it looks like the end is in March."

The exceptional stimulus must end when the pandemic is over but ECB support via other schemes will continue, and Holzmann even mentioned the option of modifying the Asset Purchase Programme.

"We still have other programmes there, the APP, which can continue, changed or unchanged," Holzmann, one of the more conservative ECB policymakers, told roundtable discussion organised by UBS.

The pandemic is far from over, he added, so this timeline could still change and the ECB will next conduct a deeper assessment in September, when new staff projections are made. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aEMERGENCY ECB STIMULUS COULD END NEXT MARCH : Holzmann
RE
07:50aEMERGENCY ECB STIMULUS COULD END NEXT MARCH : Holzmann
RE
07:48aSerco, Mitie win contract extensions for UK COVID-19 test centres
RE
07:45aSterling rises as new health minister urges lifting of COVID restrictions
RE
07:42aExclusive-New investor backs BT, says fibre JV may not be needed - source
RE
07:39aVerizon shows off 5G-connected robots at Barcelona conference
RE
07:39aGlobal shares sink as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
07:37aCopper eases as China industrial profits slow, stocks climb
RE
07:36aHong Kong bans passenger flights from UK to curb COVID-19
RE
07:35aAssessing Lightning’s Potential for Catastrophic Risk is Key for Building Lightning Safe Communities
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
4Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
5XVIVO PERFUSION AB (PUBL) : XVIVO PERFUSION : Conference call on Interim Report

HOT NEWS