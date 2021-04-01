Emergent says it has disposed off spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch

April 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's
manufacturing partner Emergent Biosolutions said on
Thursday that it had disposed off the single batch of COVID-19
drug substance that did not meet specifications.
J&J on Wednesday said it had found a problem with a batch of
the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced at
Emergent's site in Baltimore, Maryland.
"Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while
disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine
manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological
process", Emergent said.
