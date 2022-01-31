Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing January 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that, commencing January 31, 2022, holders of the 28,750,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering, completed on December 13, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "HORIU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "HORI" and "HORIW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Emerging Markets Horizon Corp.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. is a blank check company focused on Central & Eastern Europe ("CEE"), Russia or the Commonwealth of Independent States ("CIS") whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by EM Horizon Investments, which is controlled by Riccardo Orcel, Nevsky Properties Limited (which is controlled by VTB Capital) and FPP Capital Advisers (an affiliate of FPP Asset Management LLP).

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company intends to focus on identifying high growth technology and consumer-exposed businesses in CEE, Russia or the CIS.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

