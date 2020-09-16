Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Emerging market central bank bond buying puts credibility at risk, S&P Global says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:37am EDT

Emerging market central banks could risk their reputations, sovereign credit ratings and even full-blown economic crises if their bond buying is pursued beyond the coronavirus crisis, S&P Global said in a report.

Top S&P analysts said in Wednesday's report that although there was no indication that investors had lost faith in the central banks of India, Indonesia or the Philippines, risks would rise if post-pandemic sovereign debt purchases looked likely.

"Pushed too far... the programmes may impair the ability of central banks to respond to future crises, with rating implications for the respective sovereigns," the report said.

"If investors begin to view government reliance on central bank funding as a long-term, structural feature of the economy, these monetary authorities could lose credibility."

S&P's concern is also that the buying is not guided by inflation controlling objectives, but by worries a COVID-19 debt issuance surge will hit borrowing costs and currencies.

"Sovereigns with less credible public institutions and less monetary, exchange rate and fiscal flexibility have less capacity to monetise fiscal deficits without running the risk of higher inflation," the analysts said.

"This may trigger large capital outflows, devaluing the currency and prompting domestic interest rates to rise, as seen in Argentina over parts of the past decade."

S&P has downgraded more than 50 government ratings since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, while debt levels are set to continue to spiral.

Indonesia's central bank has come under particular scrutiny in recent weeks over proposals to give government ministers voting rights at its meetings and allow the bank to use the tactic of buying government bonds direct, rather than in secondary markets as most central banks do.

BI has also pledged to buy $28 billion of government bonds while relinquishing interest payments, as part of a $40 billion fiscal financing deal with the government to fight the health crisis in 2020, though President Joko Widodo has pledged it will remain independent.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has said it will carry out its 300 billion Philippine peso ($6.2 billion) government bond repurchase agreement with the country's Treasury Bureau for six months at most.

"The relatively mild market impact of central bank purchases of government bonds in these countries could change if the institutions increased their purchases, or if investors no longer saw the buying as temporary," S&P said.

($1 = 48.3600 Philippine pesos)

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:37aEmerging market central bank bond buying puts credibility at risk, S&P Global says
RE
09:21aBundesbank chief defends ECB bond purchases in wake of court case
RE
09:11aYield targets could help reduce Bank of Canada's bond market footprint
RE
05:22aEU exec wants tougher 2030 climate target, billions in green bonds
RE
02:52aFed expected to raise economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low
RE
09/15Chinese Companies in Pentagon Spotlight Hire Global Banks to Sell Dollar Bonds -- Update
DJ
09/15Nz dmo sees 2020/21 bond issuance nz$50 bln vs nz$60 bln forecast in budget
RE
09/15Nz dmo sees 2021/22 bond issuance nz$35 bln vs nz$40 bln forecast in budget
RE
09/15JPMorgan cuts outlook for net interest income on lower rates
RE
09/15Euro zone bond markets seek signal from German data
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group