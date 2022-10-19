Emerging markets' FX reserves burn apace in race to defend currencies

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Emerging markets
have been consuming their stockpiles of foreign exchange
reserves this year at a faster pace than in previous bouts of
currency weakness as central banks fight to defend their
currencies against the mighty U.S. dollar.
China, which holds the world's largest total forex reserves
in excess of $3 trillion, drew down $195 billion from January to
August this year, according to Chinese central bank data.
This was more than six times the $30 billion it depleted
over the same period in 2018, during the Federal Reserve's
previous tightening cycle. During another strong dollar phase in
2014, China's forex reserves fell by $61 billion from March to
October.
"A lot of central banks are facing that extremely difficult
choice right now, when their currencies are depreciating against
the dollar," said Ana Jelenkovic, sovereign strategist of the
emerging markets group at Marathon Asset Management, referring
to currency reserves.
"Do they let that be the buffer, do they let that absorb the
shock? Or do you use some of your assets, reserve buffers, if
you think this is just sort of a temporary shock?"
India's forex reserves had fallen by $71 billion by
August this year, while Brazil lost $29 billion by September.
In contrast, during 2014's dollar strength, both
countries had recorded an increase in their reserves in the
eight months to October.
The rupee is down almost 10% against the dollar
this year. While Brazil's reserves have also fallen, it has seen
its real rise about 5%, supported by one of the highest
reserves to short-term external debt ratios among emerging
markets.
To be sure, the stark drawdowns in reserves this year -
which are calculated in U.S. dollars - could partially be
attributed to valuation effects. The surging U.S. dollar has
knocked many currencies to multi-year lows, with the euro
down 13% year-to-date, sterling down 16% and
the yen more than 20% lower.
"(Central banks) also invest their reserves in other
non-dollar currencies ... so you have that kind of translation
impact," said Yan Wang, chief emerging markets and China
strategist at Alpine Macro. "That's at least a part of the
reason why reserves are falling."
UBS calculated that on a six-month moving average, forex
reserves across emerging markets fell by $21.2 billion in
September on an FX valuation-adjusted basis. The unadjusted drop
is a bigger $85.8 billion.
OUT OF THE BOX
The pace at which forex reserves have been used up has
prompted some policymakers to use creative methods in the face
of a hawkish Federal Reserve and towering dollar.
China's state banks sold a high volume of dollars to buy
yuan, but used swaps to procure dollars, banking sources told
Reuters. Both onshore and offshore yuan have weakened around 12%
year-to-date .
Similarly, to conserve reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) has been intervening in both the spot and forward markets
through state-run banks.
Policy makers in countries from the Czech Republic to
Chile have been stepping in to shore up currencies through
interventions, in addition to rate hikes this year.
Nonetheless, analysts say there is no need to sound the
alarm over the declines in reserves.
"This is precisely what reserves are for. They're definitely
going to replenish reserves when it comes to better times," said
Galvin Chia, an emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets.
The concern, however, would be a more gradual recovery in
these currencies once the dollar peaks, as central banks soak up
incoming flows as they prioritise replenishing their reserves.
"That means that even if the dollar cycle turns ... a
lot of EM currencies may not see tremendous upside because the
central banks will use that opportunity to rebuild their
reserves," said Manik Narain, head of emerging markets strategy
at UBS in London.
