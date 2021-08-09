Emerging markets face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID - BlackRock

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Some emerging markets face the risk of permanent economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock warned on Monday.

BlackRock's Investment Institute economists said in a weekly note that whereas European growth was now catching up with the rate in the United States, emerging markets (EM) appeared to be limping towards stagnation.

They said it reflected challenges in many EMs where renewed COVID-19 outbreaks threaten lockdowns and more dire public health outcomes, while China’s potential economic slowdown could also have a widespread impact.

"Over the long term, we see a greater risk of permanent damages in some EMs due to slow vaccinations and more limited policy space," said BlackRock, which recently downgraded its view on both EM equities and debt to "neutral."

The Multilateral Leaders Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines estimated at the end of last month that less than 20% of the vaccines needed to inoculate 40% of people in low and low-middle income countries was currently scheduled for delivery.

Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts, while figures out on Monday showed inflation rising in the country's factory sector, potentially adding extra strains. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Mark Potter)