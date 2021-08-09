Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Emerging markets face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID - BlackRock

08/09/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Some emerging markets face the risk of permanent economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock warned on Monday.

BlackRock's Investment Institute economists said in a weekly note that whereas European growth was now catching up with the rate in the United States, emerging markets (EM) appeared to be limping towards stagnation.

They said it reflected challenges in many EMs where renewed COVID-19 outbreaks threaten lockdowns and more dire public health outcomes, while China’s potential economic slowdown could also have a widespread impact.

"Over the long term, we see a greater risk of permanent damages in some EMs due to slow vaccinations and more limited policy space," said BlackRock, which recently downgraded its view on both EM equities and debt to "neutral."

The Multilateral Leaders Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines estimated at the end of last month that less than 20% of the vaccines needed to inoculate 40% of people in low and low-middle income countries was currently scheduled for delivery.

Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts, while figures out on Monday showed inflation rising in the country's factory sector, potentially adding extra strains. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pEmerging markets face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID - BlackRock
RE
12:57pMexican autos group says COVID-19 slows chip supply efforts, to hit production
RE
12:42pCase for end to bond bull run historically strong - M&G's Leaviss
RE
12:40pNELSON PELTZ : Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board (Aug 5)
RE
12:21pU.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases
RE
12:19pFlorida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'
RE
12:18pBanker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns
RE
12:18pCar-sharing marketplace Turo files confidentially for U.S. IPO
RE
12:16pOnce-in-50-year heat waves now happening every decade -U.N. climate report
RE
12:14pGold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides near 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS