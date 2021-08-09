Emerging markets face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID - BlackRock

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Some emerging markets face the
risk of permanent economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic,
the world's largest asset manager BlackRock warned on Monday.
BlackRock's Investment Institute economists said in a weekly
note that whereas European growth was now catching up with the
rate in the United States, emerging markets (EM) appeared to be
limping towards stagnation.
They said it reflected challenges in many EMs where renewed
COVID-19 outbreaks threaten lockdowns and more dire public
health outcomes, while China’s potential economic slowdown could
also have a widespread impact.
"Over the long term, we see a greater risk of permanent
damages in some EMs due to slow vaccinations and more limited
policy space," said BlackRock, which recently downgraded its
view on both EM equities and debt to "neutral."
The Multilateral Leaders Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines
estimated at the end of last month that less than 20% of the
vaccines needed to inoculate 40% of people in low and low-middle
income countries was currently scheduled for delivery.
Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot
forecasts, while figures out on Monday showed inflation rising
in the country's factory sector, potentially adding extra
strains.
