Emerging markets suck in $17.9 billion during October - IIF

But while those factors benefited capital flows at the start of the month, fresh angst about a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty arising from the U.S. election limited the surge towards the end of October.

Debt accounted for the majority of inflows, mostly to emerging Asia and China, as investors were attracted by a steady pipeline of external issuance. Debt inflows were around $11.7 billion during the month.

Equities were more sensitive to political risk and uncertainty stemming from the upcoming U.S. election. Equity inflows stood at $6.3 billion, of which $4.7 billion were to China.

