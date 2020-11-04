Emerging sovereign dollar bonds enjoy fresh U.S. election shine

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market hard-currency
bonds tallied up healthy gains on Wednesday after a sharp drop
in U.S. Treasury yields reinvigorated the hunt for yield and
soothed market jitters across some of the developing world over
the U.S. elections.
Longer-dated dollar-denominated bonds issued by higher-rated
sovereigns from Mexico to Peru and Qatar to Indonesia rose as
much as 4.5 cents, with many hitting multiweek highs. The move
came as U.S. Treasury yields retreated after an unexpectedly
close U.S. presidential election raised concerns of prolonged
uncertainty and cast doubt over a much-needed spending package.
"For the hard currency universe in emerging markets, a bit
lower U.S. yields and more stability on the U.S. yield curve and
a dovish Fed will keep very strongly the search-for-yield theme
alive," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, chief investment
officer at NN Investment Partners.
"That would certainly remain very supportive for hard
currency debt in emerging markets and higher yielding fixed
income more broadly," he said.
The gains in emerging hard-currency bonds come against an
unsteady performance across many of developing market assets
with currencies pinballing against a fading dollar while
emerging market stocks tallied on Wall Street gains.
JPMorgan reiterated its overweight stance on emerging market
hard currency debt while reducing its exposure in other parts of
the developing world, such as foreign exchange markets in Latin
America.
"A Democratic majority in the Senate looks less likely now,
meaning the ‘Blue Wave’ scenario should be priced out of EM
markets," JPMorgan's Jonny Goulden wrote in a note to clients.
"This will benefit EM bond markets, particularly the lower
yielding ones."
The spread of JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified emerging
bond index has more than halved year-to-date for investment
grade rated bonds, while high-yield
ones have come in by just over a third.
Emerging debt markets have enjoyed healthy inflows already
in recent weeks and investment grade debt has outperformed
developing hard-currency debt more broadly.
Research from BofA showed emerging debt funds attracted $1.6
billion in portfolio flows in the week to last Wednesday in a
fourth week of inflows. Issuance also reflected investor
appetite with a deluge of emerging market hard-currency bond
sales hitting markets in the past two months as governments and
companies rushed to the market in the run-up to the U.S.
elections.
But not everyone is sure how long the rally can be
sustained, with the twist and turns in the U.S. election outcome
leaving many questions still unanswered.
“Most investors will be waiting on the sidelines – there are
just too many question marks," said Sergey Dergachev at Union
Investment.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)