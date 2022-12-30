Emerging stocks set for steepest annual drop since 2008

*
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities were set for
their worst annual performance since 2008 as higher interest
rates, soaring inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war kept
investors away from higher-risk assets.
The MSCI developing world equities index edged up
0.1% on Friday thanks to gains in some Asian markets, but it is
down more than 22% for the year, its biggest percentage loss
since the 54% drop during the financial crisis of 2008.
Stock markets in Hungary and Taiwan took the
biggest hit this year, while Turkey stood out with a
near 200% gain in lira terms as a plunging currency
forced Turks to protect their savings against surging inflation.
The lira has shed about 29% this year, hitting a record low
of 18.75 per dollar as recently as this week, reeling from a
series of interest rate cuts by Turkey's central bank despite
inflation near 85%.
The central bank said on Friday it aims to lift the share of
lira deposits to 60% of all deposits in the banking system over
the next six months, and vowed to continue using regulations to
support access to credit.
Emerging market central banks have delivered 93 rate hikes
this year to battle surging inflation caused by a spike in food
and fuel prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine as well as
supply disruptions caused by the pandemic.
However, there were signs that the tightening cycle in EM
was slowing, as Latin America and emerging Europe started hiking
rates aggressively before the U.S. central bank.
"EM will be dealing with tightening monetary conditions,
slowing global economy, high energy prices and inflation in
2023," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote
Bank.
"Our expectations is that, the first two, three quarters of
next year will likely be challenging for global risk markets -
until China is healthily back in the game, and inflation is
sustainably headed lower."
The Federal Reserve's fastest rate hikes in decades meant a
strong dollar that has piled pressure on EM currencies and made
it expensive for developing countries to service their
dollar-denominated debt.
The Argentine peso and the Egyptian pound have
seen sharp depreciation this year, while the MSCI EM FX index
has shed 4%, on course for its worst annual
showing since 2015.
The Brazilian real outperformed this year, helped by
a commodities rally, while Russia's rouble was supported
by Moscow's capital controls.
On sovereign dollar bonds, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global index
posted a 17.6% loss on total return - it worst since
1994, while the local currency bond index has lost
nearly 12%. Sri Lanka and Ghana defaulted in 2022.
All eyes will be on China as it reopens following its
COVID-19 lockdowns, but a surge in infection rates there has led
to more countries imposing travel restrictions.
China's yuan looked set for its worst annual
performance in 28 years with an 8.6% decline this year, while
Shanghai stocks logged their worst year in
four.
