Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation for the Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. Data Breach

02/23/2021 | 05:57pm EST
HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding the data breach at Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. (“AFTS”) on behalf of approximately 38 million California residents whose personal information was compromised in the Data Breach revealed by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (“DMV”) on February 17, 2021.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the California DMV announced that a massive ransomware attack in February 2021 impacted AFTS, warning drivers in the state of California about the Data Breach and the potential impact it could have on their sensitive information. The California DMV said that the attack may have compromised “the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records that contain names, addresses, license plate numbers and vehicle identification numbers.”   Anita Gore, a spokeswoman for the California DMV, identified that “[a]pproximately 38 million records have potentially been compromised.” The harm caused to California citizens by the Data Breach is already apparent. Just two days after the California DMV announced the breach, reports have surfaced that a criminal “ransomware gang” operating under the name “Cuba” is selling off data stolen during the Data Breach on the dark web.

AFTS is a Seattle-based company that provides address verification services, including to the California DMV for addresses associated with motor vehicle registrations. AFTS is used across the United States to process payments, invoices, and verify addresses. It has provided services to the California DMV since 2019.

Houston-based law firm Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation. Emerson and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States. The Firm has represented numerous consumers in numerous data breach class actions such as Equifax, Experian, Capital One, Marriott, Banner Health, Wendy’s, etc.

If you are a person whose personal, private information was compromised as a result of the Data Breach announced by the California DMV, then please contact us immediately to protect your rights.

IMPORTANT: Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will promptly get back to you to discuss your situation.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
