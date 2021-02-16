Log in
Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation Involving Nissan Rogue

02/16/2021 | 02:37pm EST
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces a continuing investigation of a hugely significant issue involving the transmission system of Nissan Rogue vehicles. This matter relates to consumers who purchased or leased 2014, 2015, or 2016 Nissan Rogue vehicles.     

If you purchased or leased a 2014, 2015, or 2016 Nissan Rogue then you may have claims that can be pursued.  It is believed that the transmission system in these vehicles is defective. Owners have reported a significant delay in the vehicle’s response while attempting to accelerate from a stop or while attempting to merge into freeway traffic, or pass another vehicle, which requires the ability to accelerate quickly. This delay in response is typically accompanied with reports of the engine revving while the driver depresses the gas pedal without little to no increase in vehicle speed. Vehicle owners have also experienced and reported stalling, jerking, lurching, juddering, and/or shaking while operating their Class Vehicles, as well as premature transmission failure.

These vehicles are equipped with a continuous variable transmission or CVT type of automatic transmission that does not use conventional gears to achieve the various ratios required during normal driving. Instead, it uses a segmented steel belt between pulleys that can be adjusted to change the reduction ratio in the transmission. This is supposed to occur smoothly and continuously. Like a conventional transmission, a CVT is electronically controlled by a Transmission Control Module or TCM.

Nissan North America, Inc. (“NNA”) is a California corporation with its principal place of business located at One Nissan Way, Franklin, Tennessee 37067 and doing business in Tennessee and throughout the United States. Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (“NML”) is a corporation organized under the laws of Japan. NML manufactures and distributes automobiles and related parts. It also provides financing services. NML delivers a comprehensive range of products under various brands that are manufactured in Japan, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and other countries. NML is the parent and 100% owner of NNA.

Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices in Houston, TX and Little Rock, AR, is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson Firm represents automotive consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson Firm lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for almost forty years and have recovered over a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.    

IMPORTANT:  If you purchased or leased one of the vehicles identified above then please contact us immediately to protect your rights.  It makes no difference what state you reside in. Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will get back to you to discuss your situation.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
