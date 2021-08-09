Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EmiSwap Launches High APR Liquidity Farming and Staking

08/09/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), a trusted, high APR, and multi-functional AMM DEX pioneering the concepts of yield boosting utility NFTs, today announced the launch of new staking and farming features. While yield farming focuses on gaining the highest yield possible, staking focuses on helping a blockchain network stay secure while earning rewards at the same time. Users will be able to extract high daily yields from liquidity mining and farming on Ethereum and Polygon with over 400% APR and stake $ESW tokens in either a fixed or variable pool to earn high APR earnings.


“We are excited to officially launch our farming and staking features,” said Grigory Rybalchenko, founder and CEO of EmiSwap. “The fixed and variable pools give our community flexibility in best serving their financial needs, and this launch marks another milestone in EmiSwap’s growth into the DeFi space.”


The fixed pool option locks $ESW and another token for a set period of time and the variable pool lets users withdraw deposits or liquidity at any time, with APR rates reflecting the pool’s TLV. Early users will receive higher APR since the APR rates depend on the liquidity locked in a pool. The variable pool also includes farmable pairs of tokens: $ESW and $USDT, $ESW and $USDC, $ESW and $DAI, $ESW and $ETH, and $ESW and $WBTC. Regardless of the pool option chosen, the earlier users join a farm, the higher APR they will enjoy.


Yield farming is based on the staking principle, in which money is kept in a crypto wallet to support blockchain transactions. The APR is the cost of earning or borrowing money. The APR is calculated by multiplying the periodic interest rate by the number of times in a year when the periodic rate is used. 


EmiSwap’s liquidity farming and staking launch comes on the heels of a private funding round that yielded $1.38 million, followed by the public launch of their $ESW token. Now, investors have advanced options to choose how to invest and trade their tokens. 


EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO ecosystem and is supplemented by its $ESW governance tokens. Users receive 100% refunds for their Ethereum gas fees in $ESW tokens while liquidity providers receive high rewards.


For more information, please visit EmiSwap’s official website and Medium.


About EmiSwap
EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum’s transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the development of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap’s limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.

Company Contact: alliance@emirex.com 


Media Contact: Transform Group, emiswap@transformgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pWRAPUP 1-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike
RE
02:54pCANBUD DISTRIBUTION : IIROC Trading Halt - CBDX
AQ
02:54pIPCC report makes clear urgent climate action is needed. Nature needs to be a part of that plan, says WWF-Canada.
GL
02:52pFIREEYE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:51pHOWARD BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:48pINVITATION TO THE PRESENTATION OF ARLA PLAST'S Q2 REPORT 2021 AT 10 : 00 CET on 12 August, 2021
AQ
02:48pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Intersect ENT, Inc.
PR
02:47pWildfire Victims Can Rely on AAA Northern California for Help
BU
02:46pBerklee College of Music Alumnus and Trustee Josh Gruss to Establish the Josh Gruss/Round Hill Music Endowed Scholarship Fund Through $1 Million Gift
BU
02:45pInvestment bankers to get biggest checks in decade as Wall Street bonuses jump - report
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides more than 2% on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS