Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emile C. Thompson confirmed as new DCPSC commissioner

04/07/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emile C. Thompson was confirmed as the new Commissioner for the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia effective April 7, 2021 for a term ending June 30, 2022. Commissioner Thompson was nominated by Mayor Muriel A. Bowser and confirmed by the DC Council. 

“I want to thank Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Council for this opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of the District of Columbia,” stated Commissioner Thompson. “I look forward to working with Commissioners Phillips and Beverly, and the Commission staff in advancing our mission of safety, reliability, affordability and meeting the District’s climate policy commitments.”

Before joining the Commission, Commissioner Thompson was appointed to serve as a Principal Member on the D.C. Water Board of Directors in 2016. While on the Board, Commissioner Thompson chaired the Human Resources and Labor Relations Committee and served on the Governance, Strategic Planning and D.C. Retail Rates committees. He also served as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. As an AUSA, he served in many roles including as a senior AUSA in the Homicide Section and as a Deputy Chief in the Misdemeanor Section.

Commissioner Thompson graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in Computer Science and minors in Math and Biology. He also obtained a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.  Upon graduation from law school, Commissioner Thompson clerked for the Honorable (Ret.) Herbert B. Dixon, Jr. of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Commissioner Thompson also served in the Mayoral Administrations of Vincent Gray and Muriel Bowser, working with senior officials on public safety and justice issues.

Commissioner Thompson was born in Washington, D.C. and currently resides there with his wife and children. Commissioner Thompson is active in the community serving as a mentor through the Abramson Scholarship Foundation and former board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.


Kellie Didigu
Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
202-626-5124
kdidigu@psc.dc.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pQUICKLLY  : Launches Indian and South Asian Instant Pot Meal Kits and Sauces
PR
02:34pCPD S A  : 6/2021 Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02:34pRECORDING WEBINAR : Cyber security in IT & OT
PU
02:34pDEP Reaches Agreement with Seward Generation, LLC to Address Control Device Efficiency Requirements
PU
02:34pICT N  : Inomatic relies on ICT Group's expertise for innovation
PU
02:33pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pUber dangles higher pay to lure U.S. drivers back, but warns it will not last
RE
02:31pTRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A  : Brazil's Copagaz launches cooking gas imports from Argentina's TGS
RE
02:31pFreed Maxick Welcomes Maureen Lehsten, Principal, Healthcare Consulting Practice
PR
02:31pGROWGENERATION  : Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
5Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ