Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, Inaugurated President of the College of American Pathologists

09/25/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a ceremony at the College of American Pathologist (CAP) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, was sworn in as the 37th president of the physician and medical laboratory organization.

The CAP, founded in 1946, is the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists, physicians who specialize in diagnostic pathology and laboratory medicine, and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs.

“I am dedicated to provide leadership to drive successful execution of our core mission to serve ‘patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide,’” said Dr. Volk, who is also associate professor of pathology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and the chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, and “I will work with our members to focus our CAP resources on practicing pathologists to support their daily practice.”

Dr. Volk has served on many CAP committees, councils, and task forces. Most notably, she served as president-elect on the CAP Board of Governors, chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for Pathologists Quality Registry, and chair of the Council on Government and Professional Affairs (CGPA).

“When my term is over in two years, I’d like to leave the CAP in an even better place, fostering innovation for the profession and CAP services for pathologists to deliver to patients,” stated Dr. Volk. “I’d also like to create more opportunities for pathologists of diverse backgrounds to move into leadership roles. If my role resonates with individuals in healthcare, such as women and minorities, who continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles in their field and gives even one more person the courage to step into a leadership position, my efforts will have been worthwhile.”

Dr. Volk received her undergraduate and medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. She completed her residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and completed a fellowship in Cytopathology at the William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Prior to her current position in New Albany, she was senior vice president of clinical services at the University Health System, San Antonio, Texas, and clinical assistant professor of pathology at the University of Texas Health Long School of Medicine.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pCARNIVAL & : Grand Princess First Ship to Set Sail from the Port of Los Angeles
PR
05:52pCIELO WASTE : Announces Resignation of Directors
PU
05:39pCUPE 4070 Members Ratify New Contract With Swoop
BU
05:09pChina welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
RE
05:01pDonald S. Karcher Becomes President-Elect of College of American Pathologists
BU
05:01pEmily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, Inaugurated President of the College of American Pathologists
BU
04:32pBRIM : Decent fishing despite heavy weather
PU
04:26pChina detains HNA chair, CEO
RE
04:15pChina welcomes Huawei executive home
RE
03:56pNETFLIX : orders Season 3 of 'The Witcher'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. agreement on fraud charges, detaine..
2Quad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM
3Rolls Royce : North America selected to power the B-52 Commercial Engin..
4Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
5IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of man..

HOT NEWS