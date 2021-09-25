Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, Inaugurated President of the College of American Pathologists

In a ceremony at the College of American Pathologist (CAP) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, was sworn in as the 37th president of the physician and medical laboratory organization.

The CAP, founded in 1946, is the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists, physicians who specialize in diagnostic pathology and laboratory medicine, and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs.

“I am dedicated to provide leadership to drive successful execution of our core mission to serve ‘patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide,’” said Dr. Volk, who is also associate professor of pathology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and the chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, and “I will work with our members to focus our CAP resources on practicing pathologists to support their daily practice.”

Dr. Volk has served on many CAP committees, councils, and task forces. Most notably, she served as president-elect on the CAP Board of Governors, chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for Pathologists Quality Registry, and chair of the Council on Government and Professional Affairs (CGPA).

“When my term is over in two years, I’d like to leave the CAP in an even better place, fostering innovation for the profession and CAP services for pathologists to deliver to patients,” stated Dr. Volk. “I’d also like to create more opportunities for pathologists of diverse backgrounds to move into leadership roles. If my role resonates with individuals in healthcare, such as women and minorities, who continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles in their field and gives even one more person the courage to step into a leadership position, my efforts will have been worthwhile.”

Dr. Volk received her undergraduate and medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. She completed her residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and completed a fellowship in Cytopathology at the William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Prior to her current position in New Albany, she was senior vice president of clinical services at the University Health System, San Antonio, Texas, and clinical assistant professor of pathology at the University of Texas Health Long School of Medicine.

