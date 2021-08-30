Emily Greer announces retirement plans after three decades of leadership at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Greer, a 30-year executive leader for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, and current Chief Administrative Officer, has announced plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Greer has served in a variety of leadership roles over her three-decade career, including Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief of Staff to ALSAC's President and CEO. In her current role as Chief Administrative Officer, Greer oversees several key initiatives, including diversity, equity and inclusion, business continuity, security and safety, supply chain, merchandise marketing, information security and facilities management. Greer will work with ALSAC's leadership team on transition plans over the next few months before her departure.

"During my years as ALSAC's President and CEO, Emily has been one of my most trusted advisers, a champion of those we serve and our employees, and leader of our diversity, equity and inclusion work," said Richard C. Shadyac, President and CEO of ALSAC. "She has truly made a difference in advancing ALSAC's mission to raise the funds to support the St. Jude mission, including mentoring countless employees and leaders, representing ALSAC on many community boards and shaping our inclusive culture for three decades. Through it all, she has led with heart, compassion and strength. I will personally miss her guidance and spirited voice and so will her many ALSAC colleagues. She leaves behind a stellar group of leaders to carry on her legacy."

Other leaders from near and far echo the same sentiment. Tri Delta, an international women's organization that has raised over $80 million to support St. Jude families since 1999, tapped Greer as an honorary member to pay tribute to her legacy. She represents ALSAC on the Executive Board of Tri Delta, whose support and partnership is recognized with the naming of Tri Delta Place, an on-campus housing facility for St. Jude families.

Greer has served on the boards of several Memphis institutions, including Christian Brothers University, the Greater Memphis Chamber, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, the Compass Community Schools, Ronald McDonald House of Memphis and LeMoyne-Owen College. Additionally, she served as the co-chair of the transition team for Memphis Mayor-elect Jim Strickland in 2015.

Greer has been honored by a number of groups and organizations for her leadership and service, including the 25 Influential Black Women in Business Award (The Network Journal); 2017 Workforce Diversity Executive Leadership Award (The National Organization for Workforce Diversity Board of Directors); Top 25 Women in Business (Memphis Business Journal); Alumna of the Year Award and 2018 Distinguished Alumna Award (The University of Memphis); Hall of Fame (Fogelman School of Business and Economics); and 50 Women of Excellence (Tri State Defender), and most recently she was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service (Christian Brothers University).

"It has been the honor of my professional career to serve this mission and witness the amazing advances of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Greer. "The work of ALSAC has been awe-inspiring, and I am grateful and blessed to have worked alongside some of the most amazing professionals in the world who are committed to saving the lives of children everywhere. I look forward to spending more time with my husband Jarvis, children McKenzie and J.J, their spouses and my five grandchildren, and continued volunteering in Memphis, my hometown that I love."

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

