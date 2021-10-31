Emirates Food Industries to partially float on Abu Dhabi exchange - WAM

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emirates Food Industries plans to
partially float its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange,
aiming to expand its operations to support the country's
programme for food security, state news agency WAM reported on
Sunday.
"We have set an ambitious five-year plan to achieve rapid
growth by expanding production scope in the group and investing
in the development of this industry," said Wasfi Kasu, CEO of
Emirates Food Industries, owned by Abu Dhabi's National Holding.
The Abu Dhabi based company manages the manufacturing and
supply of animal feed and milk.
The company is currently establishing a factory to produce
and process dairy products in Al Ain, which will start operating
in the first quarter of 2022, the news agency said.
(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by David Evans)