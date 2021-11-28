Emirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dubai airline Emirates has
postponed the Dec. 6 launch of flights to Tel Aviv until further
notice, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, after Israel
announced it would ban foreigners from entering in to combat the
latest coronavirus variant.
"The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in
entry protocols issued by the Israeli government. The airline is
committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the
situation allows," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Saturday said the
country would ban all foreigners from entering for 14 days as it
awaits more information on how effective COVID-19 vaccines are
against the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa.
Emirates was set to be the third United Arab Emirates
airline, after flydubai and Etihad Airways, to start direct
flights to Tel Aviv since the two countries established
diplomatic relations last year.
