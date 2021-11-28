Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Emirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights

11/28/2021 | 07:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dubai airline Emirates has postponed the Dec. 6 launch of flights to Tel Aviv until further notice, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, after Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering in to combat the latest coronavirus variant.

"The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government. The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Saturday said the country would ban all foreigners from entering for 14 days as it awaits more information on how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa.

Emirates was set to be the third United Arab Emirates airline, after flydubai and Etihad Airways, to start direct flights to Tel Aviv since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : 1.4 million people sit China's civil servant exam
PU
08:16aIndonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries due to Omicron variant
RE
07:57aEmirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights
RE
07:28aCryptocurrency exchange Coinstore enters India despite pending curbs on trade
RE
07:24aDUTCH HEALTH MINISTER : Possible there are more cases of omicron covid-19 variant in the netherlands
RE
07:19aDutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers from S.Africa
RE
07:19aDutch health institute reports 13 cases of omicron coronavirus variant found in netherlands
RE
07:19aDUTCH HEALTH AUTHORITIES : 13 passengers on flights from south africa test positive for omicron variant anp news
RE
06:51aSwiss voters look set to back COVID-19 response plan
RE
06:38aGerman retail suffers at start of crucial Christmas season
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers fro..
2Dutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers
3Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local riv..
4Amazon asks India antitrust body to revoke Reliance-Future deal approva..
5Macau arrests 11 people for alleged illegal gambling and money launderi..

HOT NEWS