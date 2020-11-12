Emirates posts $3.4 billion half-year loss as COVID-19 hits flights

The carrier, which temporarily suspended operations this year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, said global flight and travel restrictions meant revenue dropped 75% to $3.2 billion as passenger traffic fell 95% to 1.5 million.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline, said its workforce had shrunk by 24% to 81,334 staff as of Sept 30.

The airline confirmed it had received $2 billion in financial assistance from the government of Dubai as an equity investment.

Emirates had reported a 862 million dirham profit for the first half of the previous year.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)